Today at 5 pm is the deadline to file for office

Today at 5 pm is the deadline for candidates to file for county, district, state, and federal offices subject to the August Primary Election.

A race has been created for the 7th District State Representative with the filing on Monday by Joshua Vance of Chillicothe who seeks the Democratic nomination for the two-year term. Filing previously for the house seat was Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton who filed on the Republican ticket. Both candidates remain unopposed at this point.

The 7th House District, beginning next year, will include Linn, Livingston, Carroll, and the northeast half of Ray County.

State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe made good on his announcement to withdraw his filing for the 7th District House seat and filed instead for 12th District State Senator.

Black and two others are seeking the Republican nomination in the August Primary Election. Filing earlier were J Eggleston of Maysville and Delus Johnson of Country Club. Unopposed for the Democratic party nod as 12th District State Senator is Michael Baumli of Maryville. The newly-configured State Senate district, as of next year, will include 18 and a half counties.

