TMU to continue flushing water system in Trenton east of Highway 65

Trenton Municipal Utilities crews will continue flushing the water distribution system for the remainder of October as part of a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. Crews will be flushing east of Highway 65 in the Trenton Lake area to the city limits.

There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which are Monday through Friday from 7 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure it is clear before doing laundry or wait until after flushing hours.

Questions should be directed to the water treatment plant at 359-3211.

