TMU staff to continue flushing water system south of East Ninth Street

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin water distribution flushing in the area south of East Ninth Street between the railroad tracks and U. S. Highway 65. Crews will continue flushing various areas inside the city limits during October.

The flushing is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing Monday through Friday from 7 o’clock to 2:30.

It is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure it is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

Contact the Trenton Water Treatment Plant for more information at 359-3211.

