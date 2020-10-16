TMU releases details on power outage in Trenton on Friday morning

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Power was out in the northern part of Trenton and lake area Friday morning, October 16th for about 10 to 15 minutes due to a circuit tripping at the north substation.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports that caused a breaker to open and the main breaker to trip and open, which took down the whole substation. It is unknown what caused the circuit to trip.

Urton notes someone was at the Trenton Municipal Utilities warehouse when the power went out. Crews suspected what the problem was and headed to the substation soon after the outage. Urton says the city has a contractor to replace relays at the north substation, but the equipment has not arrived as of yet.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares