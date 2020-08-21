TMU re-issues boil advisory for portion of Trenton

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a precautionary boil advisory that has been re-issued through Friday night, August 21, for an area of Trenton.

Water Plant Operator Steve Reid reports the extension is due to some water samples testing positive and not meeting water standards.

Customers who have the boil advisory until 8 o’clock tonight include those on East 17th Street between Chicago Street and Princeton Road; Princeton Road between East 17th and 20th streets; Pleasant Plain between East 15th and 20th; as well as Nichols from East 15th to 17th streets.

