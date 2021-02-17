TMU generators gobble 28,000 gallons of diesel generating electricity

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton reported on Tuesday evening to the Utility Committee about the diesel generation this week at the TMU north substation during the extreme cold weather.

Urton said TMU was called by its energy power pool to generate electricity with the use of Trenton’s diesel units. Urton said Monday and Tuesday saw three to four of the north substation units being placed into service. The extreme cold weather, according to Urton, caused problems with fuel gelling up; and there were problems with fuel flow in general. He added TMU burned approximately 28,000 gallons of diesel fuel during the generation of power.

Urton recognized employees Kyle Sharp and Adam McClure for working some very long hours to “babysit” with the generators for over 24 hours straight.

Trenton is among the municipalities that belong to the Missouri Public Energy Pool. Urton said the pool will credit Trenton Municipal for the electricity the utility generated.

