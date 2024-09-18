TMU crews work to fix power outage in northwest Trenton

Local News September 18, 2024
Power Outage
Trenton Municipal Utilities crews have been addressing a power outage affecting about 15 homes in northwest Trenton.

According to Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton, the outage began on the morning of September 18th and has been intermittent throughout the day.

The affected area includes Tindall Avenue, 15th Street, and Bosler Street. As of 3:45 p.m., crews were still troubleshooting the issue, and the cause of the outage remains unknown.

Residents in the affected area have reported periods of power restoration followed by additional outages. Municipal crews continue working to identify and resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

