TMS Spelling Bee winners announced

Winners and alternates in Trenton Middle School’s Spelling Bee Wednesday morning will compete in the Grundy County Spelling Bee.

Chylissa Turner won the fifth-grade bee with the word resemble. Titus Kottwitz was the runner up, and the alternate is Isaac Bonta.

Shaylise Turner was the sixth-grade winner with the word flail. Josh Truitt was the runner up, and Mirena King is the alternate. Zane Michael won the seventh-grade bee with the word conservatory. Braeden Bullman-Hartman received second place, and Ava Frazier is the alternate.

Kaylea Boyle was the eighth-grade winner with the word qualify. Eliana Cowling was the runner up, and Jillian Voorhies is the alternate. The Grundy County Spelling Bee will be at Trenton Middle School January 30th.