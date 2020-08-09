Tire blows out on dump truck injuring Unionville man

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man sustained moderate injuries when a tire blew out on the dump truck he drove, and it overturned three miles southwest of Lancaster the afternoon of Friday, August 7th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dayton Hyle went to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The dump truck traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before the tire blew out. The vehicle began to skid off the road and struck an embankment before it overturned.

The truck was totaled and Hyle wore a seat belt.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Fire, and First Responders assisted.

