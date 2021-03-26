Tina resident sent to hospital after crashing on Route WW

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A resident of Tina was taken to a hospital following an accident on Thursday afternoon in rural Carroll County.

Eighteen-year-old Sydney Brice received minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving crested a hill and struck the rear of a car stopped due to an unknown object in the road. That impact caused the stopped car to be pushed into the rear of another stopped vehicle. All vehicles were eastbound on Route WW.

Ms. Brice was taken by ambulance to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Drivers of the stopped vehicles were listed as 35-year-old Natalie Ikenberry of Bosworth and 37-year-old Ashley Singer of Tina, neither of whom was hurt.

All drivers were using seat belts and vehicle damage was described as extensive for Brice, moderate for Ikenberry, and minor for Singer.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

Related