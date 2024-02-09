Tina-Avalon school to host 40th annual country music show

Share To Your Social Network

Tina-Avalon is set to host its 40th Annual Country Music Show on March 9, 2024. The event promises to be a remarkable celebration, marking four decades of musical entertainment.

Two performances are scheduled for the day, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., both taking place at the Tina-Avalon School, located at 11896 Hwy 65, Tina, MO. Attendees will be treated to a special pre-show 15 minutes before the 4:00 p.m. performance to commemorate the show’s 40th anniversary. The event will feature a mix of favorite vocalists from previous years, alongside newcomers, backed by a highly skilled band guaranteed to entertain with toe-tapping and hand-clapping music. The show will also include humorous segments for added enjoyment.

A highlight of the event will be the TACMS Wall of Fame, which will honor participants who have contributed to the show over the past 40 years. This milestone event invites the community to mark their calendars for March 9th and enjoy a day filled with great country music. Admission is by free-will donation at the door, with proceeds supporting the T-A Alumni Scholarship Fund and school improvements. Additionally, a concession stand will be available for attendees.

