Timothy Langan named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Kansas City Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Timothy Langan as the special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri. Mr. Langan most recently served as the acting deputy assistant director in the International Operations Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Mr. Langan began his career as an FBI special agent in 1998, working first in the Dallas Field Office and later in the Washington Field Office. In his early career, Mr. Langan investigated Mexican drug trafficking organizations, violent crimes, and international terrorism. He also served on protective details, was a member of the SWAT team in Dallas, and was a firearms and tactical instructor.

Mr. Langan was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2007 and was assigned to the Safe Streets and Gang Unit at FBI Headquarters to provide program management oversight and support for gang investigations throughout the country. In 2009, he was promoted to legal attaché in Sofia, Bulgaria, which also covers Albania and Macedonia.

In 2013, Mr. Langan moved to the Nashville resident agency of the Memphis Field Office in Tennessee, where he led a squad investigating public corruption, civil rights, and complex financial crimes. He was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Miami Field Office in 2016, in charge of the criminal enterprise branch.

Mr. Langan was promoted to section chief in the International Operations Division in 2018, overseeing operational units covering Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. He also served as the division’s acting deputy assistant director.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Langan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a police officer and detective in St. Charles, Missouri.