Tim Michael to smoke ribs for Green Hills Animal Shelter fundraiser

The Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton is set to host its Ribfest fundraiser on February 11th. The event will feature smoked ribs prepared by Tim Michael, a representative from the shelter. Those interested in supporting the cause can pick up their ribs at the shelter either at noon or 4 p.m.

A single rack of ribs is priced at $25, while two racks are available for $40. Payment will be collected at the shelter upon pickup. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

To participate in Ribfest, orders must be placed by February 10th. An order form for the event on February 11th can be found at this link. Alternatively, orders can be made by calling the shelter directly at 660-359-2700

