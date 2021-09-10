TierPoint announces plan to build new data center in the St. Louis Area

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions, announced plans to build a new, 23,000 square foot Tier III data center in the Westport area of St. Louis County, Missouri. Backed by an approximately $20 million commitment, the facility will include 14,500 square feet of production or raised floor space.

“Missouri is a leading destination for businesses in the tech industry, and we are excited that TierPoint is expanding its footprint in our state by establishing a fourth facility here,” said Governor Mike Parson. “TierPoint’s investment in Missouri, when it has the ability to locate anywhere in the world, proves our central location and business-friendly economy is fostering market access and creating economic opportunity. We appreciate TierPoint choosing to grow in Missouri and look forward to its continued success.”

TierPoint has already secured an anchor tenant for the new facility, which is expected to be finished and open to clients in the second quarter of 2022.

“Our decision to build this new facility was driven by strong and growing demand for world-class data center space in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest,” said TierPoint Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kent. “As a lifelong resident of the area, I’m extremely pleased that TierPoint was in position to answer this demand and expand the geographic diversity of the region’s commercial data center options.”

TierPoint also operates two other data centers in downtown St. Louis. In total, the company operates 40 data centers, coast to coast, offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and other IT infrastructure solutions to thousands of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises.

