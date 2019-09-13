Thursday session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court reports busy docket

A Galt resident was sentenced to prison when he appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Terry Michael Delauder pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance from June 27th. He also admitted to violations of previous probation and on the drug charge, was sentenced to six years with the Department of Corrections. The court revoked probation stemming from a charge of property damage in the first degree from November 15th last year and re-instated a previous prison term of four years. The terms run concurrently. Dismissed were a drug paraphernalia charge and driving while revoked or suspended.

Trenton resident Josy Simmons pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance from July 2nd. She received a five-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Ms. Simmons was placed on five years probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

Jamesport resident Emily Nicole Turner pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance July 24th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and she was put on five years probation. She’s to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. A charge of tampering of a motor vehicle was dismissed.

Trenton resident Kristin Hughes pleaded guilty to a charge of identify theft from November of 2017. The imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years. Ms. Hughes also is to pay restitution of $1,442.

Trenton resident Dustin Farris pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance as of September 29th of last year. His case was continued until October 10th in Division one of the circuit court.

Probation violation hearings were held Thursday for other defendants.

Probation was continued for Shawn Alan Wells of Trenton with special conditions that have been added. These include 12 days of incarceration with credit given for time served and to make monthly payments toward restitution of $2,907. Wells original charge was property damage in the first degree.

Donald Brown of Milan, who’s on probation for multiple counts of passing bad checks, saw his probation continue with additional conditions. They include being screened by a treatment court program and monthly payments toward restitution.

Nicole Lynn Webster admitted to violations of probation. The court continued probation with additional conditions including weekly urine analysis and monthly payments toward restitution. Her original charge involves felony drug possession.

Joseph Abram Kincaid of Wyaconda admitted to probation violations. The court continued his probation stemming from three counts of felony drug possession and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. The added conditions include making monthly

payments upon the completion of a Salvation Army program.

