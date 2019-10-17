THS to host Halloween Carnival and Costume Contest.

The Trenton High School Student Council and Trenton R-9 Mascot Team have taken the leadership role for this year’s Annual Halloween Carnival and Costume Contest.

Trenton R-9 classes, clubs, and organizations will operate carnival games in the Trenton High School Commons the evening of October 29th from 6 to 7 o’clock. Children in third grade and younger can participate in the costume contest at 7 o’clock.

Questions about the Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival and Costume Contest can be directed to Dave Burkeybile or Brenda Thorne at Trenton High School.

