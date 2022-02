Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School Student Council will sponsor a breakfast to honor emergency response personnel.

The event will be held in the THS Family and Consumer Sciences room on March 9, 2022, from 6:30 to 7:30 am.

Reservations are requested, so enough food will be available. Emergency response personnel who would like to attend should contact THS Student Council Advisor Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0218.

