THS teacher Charlie Bacon reacts to being named Outstanding Educator by Missouri Learning Forward

Trenton High School Biology Teacher Charlie Bacon says he was “shocked” to be selected as an Outstanding Educator award honoree by the Missouri Learning Forward Executive Board.

The Outstanding Educator award recognizes an individual who exemplifies high-quality teaching, engages in high-quality professional learning, and has made significant contributions to their school and district throughout their professional career.

Bacon is in his 16th year as a biology teacher at THS. He is also the head wrestling coach. He is a THS alum and says it is special to be honored for his teaching at the school.

Bacon will be recognized at a Missouri Learning Forward awards reception at the Show Me Professional Learning Conference at the Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach on March 10 at 6 p.m. All nominees will be recognized, and the winner will be announced at the conference.

Missouri Learning Forward is a statewide organization that assists in professional development for teachers and administrators.

