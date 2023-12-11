THS talent showcased in Four State Honor Wind Ensemble

Several members of the Trenton High School band have been selected to perform next month in the Four State Honor Wind Ensemble.

According to the school district, Shayla Chapman was selected for first chair horn, Madison Snuffer for first chair baritone saxophone, Victor Markell for second chair trombone, and Caleb Campbell for fourth chair trombone. Another student, Faith Elliott, was selected for the Four State Honor Symphonic Band.

The students will travel to Northwest Missouri State University to rehearse and perform a concert on January 13. This performance will also include students from schools in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.