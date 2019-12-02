THS students participate in Honor Bands

Five Trenton High School students participated in two area Honor Bands.

The 22nd Annual Truman State University Honor Band held on November 18, junior Amanda Parrack was second chair tenor saxophone, sophomore Mari Atup was fifth chair flute, sophomore Trager Leeper was fifth chair trumpet, freshman Connor Campbell was 12th chair clarinet, and senior Mackenzie Klinginsmith was 13th chair clarinet.

Trenton R-9 Director of Bands Ethan Stewart reports students rehearsed all day and participated in a masterclass on all state audition strategies. The students watched the Truman State University Wind Symphony conducted by Doctor Curran Prendergast and performed in the Baldwin Hall.

Seniors were given a chance to audition for scholarships. Truman State University Director of Bands Emeritus Dan Peterson was the clinician for that honor band.

The North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association 69th Annual Honor Band included Amanda Parrack at first chair tenor saxophone, Mari Atup was second chair flute, Mackenzie Klinginsmith was third chair clarinet, Connor Campbell was seventh chair clarinet, and Trager Leeper was 10th chair trumpet.

Ethan Stewart reports students from 17 schools were selected based on achievements, auditioned for chair placements and rehearsed November 25th, and rehearsed more before performing at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe November 26th.

The clinician was Director of Athletic Bands at the University of Missouri Doctor Amy Knopps.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 65 Shares