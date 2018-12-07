THS Students participate in Guinness record setting event

Three Trenton High School students helped set a new Guinness World Record for the largest tuba ensemble.

Nicole Rodriguez, Reece Miller, and Caleb Johnson participated in the annual TubaChristmas event in Kansas City, Missouri Friday, December 7th which THS Instrumental Music teacher Timothy Gilham says officially set a new record with 835 participants.

The Guinness World Record website says the previous record for the largest tuba ensemble was an event organized by TubaChristmas in Anaheim, California December 21st, 2007 with 502 participants.