THS Student Council recognized as an “Honor Council”

Trenton High School’s student council has received an award.

The council has received the Missouri Association of Student Council’s recognition as an“Honor Council.” The presentation occurred recently at a student council convention held at the Lebanon, Missouri high school.

The honor is based on an application submitted by Trenton High School. The committee noted the THS student council met the criteria established for honor councils. This recognizes a comprehensive program in promoting student activities and student leadership. Such activities at Trenton include school service, student spirit, community service, student and teacher recognition; and leadership training.

Brenda Thorne is the advisor for the Trenton High School Student Council.

