THS senior ties for second place in Annual Regional High School Art Exhibition

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey reports a THS senior recently tied for second place in the category of mixed media in a regional high school art exhibition.

Shay Westerhof’s work is part of the Annual Regional High School Exhibition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in Saint Joseph.

Entry into the exhibition is by invitation only to high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. A Best in Show award is presented as well as honors in nine categories for first, second, and third place.

Westerhof’s work will be on display as part of the exhibition through April 16th.

