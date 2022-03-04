THS senior ties for second place in Annual Regional High School Art Exhibition

Local News March 4, 2022 KTTN News
Photo of Trenton High School building with the sign "Trenton High School" or THS
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey reports a THS senior recently tied for second place in the category of mixed media in a regional high school art exhibition.

Shay Westerhof’s work is part of the Annual Regional High School Exhibition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in Saint Joseph.

Entry into the exhibition is by invitation only to high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. A Best in Show award is presented as well as honors in nine categories for first, second, and third place.

Westerhof’s work will be on display as part of the exhibition through April 16th.

Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.