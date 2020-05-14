THS School Alumni Reunion letters are “in the mail”

Information announcing plans for the 2020 Trenton High School Alumni Reunion are now in the mail.

Nearly 6,000 letters have been sent to alums of THS across the United States and beyond announcing the annual Labor Day Reunion and persons are asked to complete and return information sheets as soon as possible. Steve Maxey, Foundation Secretary says that due to the “later than usual mailing”, alums are asked to complete their information sheets and return as soon as possible to allow for inclusion in the publication of 2020 THS Alumni News.

A special thanks has been extended to Ruth Ann Ebersold and the Grundy County Opportunity Center in assisting with the annual mailing that is normally completed by alums. Maxey expressed appreciation to the Opportunity Center for completing the task of the mailing. In addition, classes that provided individual reunion letters and completed their own mailing preparations are thanked for their assistance.

Information sheets, alumni dues, and updates by former Trenton R-9 teachers and Administrators are being asked to return their 2020 information to PO Box 185 in Trenton, Missouri.

