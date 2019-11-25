THS Music Department to present concert on December 8th

Trenton High School Vocal Music Department is planning a concert for Sunday, December 8th.

The Annual Vespers Service will be held at First Baptist Church beginning at 5 o’clock. Performing will be 5th and 6th Grade Choir, 7th and 8th Grade Choir, High School Concert Choir, and Gold Rush. Tyler Busick is the vocal music director.

Following the concert, all THS Choir Alumni are invited to take part in the annual candle lighting and singing Silent Night.

Busick reports the 7th and 8th Grade Choir will host a reception and bake sale in the basement following the candle lighting ceremony Sunday, December 8th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares