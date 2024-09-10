THS Homecoming Week scheduled for September 23 to 27

Local News September 10, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Photo of Trenton High School building with the sign "Trenton High School" or THS
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

Trenton High School will celebrate Homecoming from September 23 through 27, with the theme of “Disco Denim” for the week’s festivities.

A community pep rally is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, at 7 p.m. at C.F. Russell Stadium. Community members are encouraged to attend and show their school spirit.

Businesses interested in participating in the Homecoming parade on Friday, September 27, or decorating for the event, are asked to contact THS Student Council Advisor Greg Dalrymple at gdalrymple@trentonr9.k12.mo.us.

After the football game against South Harrison on September 27, a dance for the THS student body will be held, running until 11 p.m.

Post Views: 226

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
2
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.