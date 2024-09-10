THS Homecoming Week scheduled for September 23 to 27

Trenton High School will celebrate Homecoming from September 23 through 27, with the theme of “Disco Denim” for the week’s festivities.

A community pep rally is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, at 7 p.m. at C.F. Russell Stadium. Community members are encouraged to attend and show their school spirit.

Businesses interested in participating in the Homecoming parade on Friday, September 27, or decorating for the event, are asked to contact THS Student Council Advisor Greg Dalrymple at gdalrymple@trentonr9.k12.mo.us.

After the football game against South Harrison on September 27, a dance for the THS student body will be held, running until 11 p.m.

