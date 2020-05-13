THS graduate recipient of Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial Scholarship

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri has announced a 2020 Trenton High School graduate is the first recipient of the Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial Scholarship. Kendall Crowley plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University, major in Business Administration, and participate on the Bearcat Track Team.

During her time at THS, she participated in activities including marching band; tennis; track; basketball; student council; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; Future Teachers; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and Future Business Leaders of America. Crowley was also a member of the 2018 Homecoming Court and a district medalist in tennis.

