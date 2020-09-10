THS football player tests positive for COVID-19

Trenton High School Athletic Director John Cowling announces the school district received notification that one of the THS football players tested positive for COVID-19.

MSHSAA regulations say it is necessary for the entire player roster and coaching staff to be quarantined from the point of last contact with the positive case.

Cowling says the Grundy County Health Department and Trenton R-9 will conduct a close contact investigation. Students and adults who are determined to be close contacts will be notified by either the health department or the school district. The health department will send packets to the quarantined individuals.

Parents of high school football players are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact a doctor if they begin having symptoms.

THS will contact schools on its schedule through the players’ return date of September 22nd to attempt to reschedule those games.

