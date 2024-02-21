THS FFA leaders showcase success in supervised farming projects

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton High School senior Cade Claycomb competes in April with 15 other FFA members across the state for the Missouri Star Farmer award. For his supervised agriculture experience, Claycomb manages a herd of dairy cattle. He discussed his recent selection as the area Star Farmer with KTTN’s John Anthony:

Cade Claycomb serves as a vice president for the Trenton FFA Chapter.

Supervised agriculture experience programs enable individual FFA members to earn money while in high school. Trenton FFA President Emma Roberts provides insights into the financial benefits students gain from their SAE projects:

Emma Roberts manages two supervised agriculture experience projects. Her first project is a placement in food production, as she works at a local restaurant. Her second project involves ownership, where she cultivates soybeans and corn.

