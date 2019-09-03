THS Alumni Window Decorating Contest winners announced

Winners in the second annual Trenton High School Alumni Window Decorating Contest have been announced and in a two-way tie for first place were windows decorated by the Class of 1966 and the Class of 1969.

The winning displays are located at Howard’s Department Store and Main Street Antique Mall respectively. Due to the tie, a second-place award was not made. Prize money will be shared by the two top window displays. Chosen for third place was the window display entered by the Class of 1974. Their entry is located on the north side of The Space.

Judges for the event were members of the Retired Teachers Organization of Trenton. The judges expressed appreciation to all entries who took the time and effort to contribute to the Alumni celebration. They encourage more THS classes and organizations, past and former, to take advantage of downtown storefronts next year and proudly display THS heritage.