Three waive preliminary hearings in Associate Division of Grundy County court

Three defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court with each bound over to the September 6th docket for Division One of the circuit court.

Alfred Demond Green of Trenton, who was arrested May 16th, faces two felony counts: leaving the scene of an accident and damage to jail property. Cases transferred to the higher court were driving while intoxicated and two traffic citations.

William Edward Grimes the Fourth of Trenton is charged with felony stealing, fourth or subsequent offense within ten years. Jeffrey Lewellen of Trenton faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.

A Chillicothe resident, Amanda Rainey, pleaded guilty to passing a bad check in Grundy County in June of 2017 and was sentenced to six months in jail. The term runs concurrently with a Department of Corrections prison sentence issued in a Putnam County case. A plea agreement was accepted by the court.

Dewayne Lawrence Jeffers of Laredo pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and violation of an order of protection for an adult and was sentenced to 23 days in the county jail on each count.

The terms ran concurrently and he was given credit for serving time in jail. Jeffers is to contribute $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay court costs. A plea bargain was accepted by the court.

