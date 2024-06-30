Three-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 results in minor injuries, one accused of DWI

June 30, 2024
A three-vehicle accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 at the 54-mile marker on June 29, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2004 Ford Focus, driven by Cassandra L. Dominiack, 35, of Independence, Missouri, struck the rear of a towed unit of a 2019 Peterbilt. The Ford Focus then skidded and collided with the towed unit of a 2024 Freightliner. The Ford Focus came to rest in the passing lane of southbound I-29, while the Peterbilt and Freightliner came to controlled stops on the shoulder.

Dominiack sustained minor injuries and was transported by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the 2019 Peterbilt, Justin D. Thomas, 33, of Dallas, Texas, and the driver of the 2024 Freightliner, Jeffrey D. Ballard, 45, of Cascade, Idaho, were uninjured. Both drivers were also wearing seat belts and were able to drive their vehicles from the scene.

Cassandra Dominiack faces charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI), a misdemeanor, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Following her arrest, she was held at the Andrew County Law Enforcement Center. Dominiack was later released after processing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Corporal J. D. Farmer, Trooper A. M. Mapel, and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office.

