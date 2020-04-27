Three-vehicle crash on I-35 injures Kidder man

A resident of Kidder received a minor injury in a three-vehicle accident this morning on southbound Interstate 35 near Lathrop.

Thirty-year-old Jacob Closterman was taken by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital.

The crash occurred when a box truck driven by 44-year-old Jeremiah Watts of Harrisonville entered an I-35 work zone where traffic had slowed. Due to driver inattention, Watts failed to slow and struck the rear of Closterman’s pickup. That vehicle then slid off the west side of the highway coming to rest in a ditch. After the initial contact, the box truck ran off the east side, into the median, came back onto the southbound road, and struck the front of an International truck driven by 54-year-old Kelly Blake of Muscatine, Iowa.

Vehicle damages include the pickup being demolished, extensive to the box truck, and minor for the bigger truck. All occupants were using seat belts.

Assisting the Patrol were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department as well as Lathrop Fire and Rescue.

