Three-vehicle crash on Highway 15 south of Paris leaves two injured

In an incident on Highway 15, five miles south of Paris, Missouri, at 7:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024, a multi-vehicle accident resulted in two drivers being hospitalized. The collision involved a 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Averie A. O’Connor from Paris, Missouri; a 2015 Honda CRV, driven by 43-year-old Amanda J. Aguilar from Kansas City, Missouri; and a 2011 Ford Fusion, driven by 68-year-old Diane Sanders, also from Paris, Missouri. All vehicles were traveling northbound when the accident occurred.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Honda CRV slowed down due to a deer on the roadway, which led to the Ford Fusion striking it from the rear. The GMC Sierra then collided with the Ford Fusion, causing the Fusion to hit a utility pole.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Paris Fire Department, Monroe County Ambulance, Monroe City Ambulance, and Audrain County Ambulance, responded to the scene. The vehicles were reported to be totally damaged and were towed away by A1 Towing.

Averie A. O’Connor sustained minor injuries and decided to seek her own treatment. Both Amanda J. Aguilar and Diane Sanders suffered moderate injuries and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Aguilar was transported by Monroe County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital, while Sanders was taken by Audrain County Ambulance to the same hospital.

