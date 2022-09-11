One person dies, two others injured in three vehicle crash in Clinton County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A three-vehicle accident in Clinton County on the afternoon of September 9th claimed the life of a Lathrop man and injured two other men.

The Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Charles Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner. He was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

The other two drivers, 34-year-old Roy Zimmer of Dearborn, and 47-year-old Ryan Mosley of Excelsior, Minnesota, were taken by emergency medical services to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. Zimmer’s injuries were described as moderate, and Mosley’s were described as minor.

A sport utility vehicle, driven by Mosley, and a pickup truck, driven by Zimmer, traveled south on U. S. Highway 169 south of Route Z one mile north of Trimble, and Bogele was the driver of a northbound car. The SUV reportedly struck the rear of the pickup. The pickup then crossed the center line into the direct path of the car, traveled over the top of the car, and came to rest on top of the car. The SUV ran off the west side of the road, hit a utility pole, and came to rest in a field.

The Patrol notes all of the drivers wore safety devices.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash. A Major Crash Investigation Unit team helped investigate it.