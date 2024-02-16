Three-vehicle collision on Highway 65 injures Mercer man, Lineville woman

Share To Your Social Network

A traffic accident occurred on Highway 65 at the Route M intersection in Mercer, Missouri, at 9:26 a.m. on February 16, leading to two drivers with minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision involved three vehicles: a 2024 Cadillac 350T driven by 90-year-old Jerry M. Mahoney of Mercer, Missouri, a 1994 Kenworth W900 driven by 23-year-old Davin M. Veach from Corydon, Iowa, and a 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada operated by 33-year-old Jennifer L. Hoover from Lineville, Iowa.

The accident report details that Mahoney, driving the Cadillac southbound on Highway 65, attempted a left turn onto Route M and entered the path of the northbound Kenworth W900. The Kenworth struck the Cadillac, which then slid into the southbound lane, colliding with Hoover’s Oldsmobile Bravada. Both the Kenworth and the Oldsmobile traveled off the west side of the roadway, with the Kenworth blocking both lanes of Highway 65 and the Oldsmobile coming to rest facing north.

Both Mahoney and Hoover sustained minor injuries in the collision and were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Mercer County Ambulance to a hospital in Wayne County, Iowa, for treatment. Veach, who also wore a seat belt, did not report any injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

The Oldsmobile Bravada sustained extensive damage and was secured at the scene, while the Cadillac 350T suffered moderate damage and was towed away. The Kenworth W900 also incurred moderate damage but was driven from the accident site.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

