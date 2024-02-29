Three-vehicle collision on Highway 5 injures 5-year-old boy and elderly woman

Share To Your Social Network

An accident involving three vehicles occurred on Highway 5, three miles north of Lebanon, Missouri, at approximately 1:55 p.m. on February 28, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a 2017 black GMC Yukon, a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer unit, and a 2021 Chevrolet Spark.

According to the accident report, the Chevrolet Spark, driven by Ethel L. Wood, 75, of Lebanon, Missouri, was preparing to turn left off of Highway 5 when it was rear-ended by the GMC Yukon, driven by Sierra D. Sherrell, 29, also of Lebanon. The impact caused the Yukon to cross the centerline, striking the southbound Kenworth tractor-trailer, operated by Ricky D. Glasgow, 61, of Keokuk, Iowa. The Chevrolet Spark came to rest off the roadway, while the Yukon and the tractor-trailer stopped in the roadway.

Ethel L. Wood sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Two juveniles in the GMC Yukon, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, both secured in safety devices, were taken to Lake Regional Medical Center in Lake Ozark with the girl sustaining no injuries and the boy suffering minor injuries. Both the driver of the Yukon and the tractor-trailer were wearing seat belts, and no injuries were reported for them.

The GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Spark were both towed from the scene by C & S Towing, while the Kenworth tractor-trailer was towed by Paul Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Master Sergeant J.J. McDonald and Trooper C.M. Stauffer.

