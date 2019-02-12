Three transported to hospital after crashing on I-35

Three women, including two from Cameron, were taken to a hospital Monday night with minor injuries following a single vehicle accident in Clay County.

Twenty-six-year-old Shelbe Monzingo was driving southbound when the car went off the left side of Interstate 35 and struck a guard rail.

Her passengers were 37-year-old April Brown of Cameron and 33-year-old Stephanie Catron of Lathrop. Emergency medical services transported the trio to North Kansas City Hospital.

The car received moderate damage in the accident.