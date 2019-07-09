Three teenagers hurt in crash near Ridgeway

Three teenagers from Bethany received moderate injuries Monday night when the car they were in ran off a rural road in Harrison County and struck an embankment.

Taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany were the driver, Cade Davidson; and two passengers, Collin Haffey, and Dalton Hudlemeyer, both of who are 17 years old.

The car was southbound on 310th Avenue (north of 222nd Street) when it traveled off the east side causing the driver to over-correct. The car skidded back onto the road and went off the opposite side where it struck an embankment and was demolished four miles northeast of Ridgeway.

The state patrol noted none of the occupants were using a seat belt.

Assisting the highway patrol was the North Harrison Fire District and emergency medical services.