Three teenagers from Salisbury injured when car crashes into creek

The Highway Patrol reports three Salisbury teens sustained minor injuries when a car ran off a bridge and landed in a creek three miles southwest of Marceline early Saturday morning at approximately 1:40 am.

The driver 17-year-old Alyssa Johnson and passengers 18-year-old Kassie Johnson and 17-year-old Brittney Tweedy were transported by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The car traveled east on Twichell Road before the driver reportedly lost control on the muddy road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to strike a guardrail before running off the bridge into the creek.

The car was totaled and the patrol reports the driver and passengers wore seat belts.

