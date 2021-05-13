Three teenage girls from Newtown injured in crash southeast of Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three Newtown teens sustained minor injuries when a car overturned four miles southeast of Princeton on the night of May 12th.

Emergency medical services took the driver, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old female passengers to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The car traveled west on Route E before the driver failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle skidded off the north side of the road. The car overturned, struck a fence, and came to rest on its wheels.

The car was totaled, with the report noting the driver and passengers wore seat belts.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

