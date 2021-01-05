Three sent to hospital after crashing west of Princeton on Highway 136

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

Two Mercer residents and a 12-year-old boy from Excelsior Springs sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned and struck several trees six miles west of Princeton on January 4th.

A passenger, 24-year-old Kayla Brown, received serious injuries, the child sustained moderate injuries, and the driver, 26-year-old Justin Sharp, had minor injuries. All were transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 136 before running off the right side of the road, overturning, hitting trees, and coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was totaled and the boy was not wearing a safety device, however, Sharp and Brown were.

The Mercer County Sheriff, Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash.

