Three of six passengers injured in Tuesday evening crash east of Chillicothe; driver arrested on multiple allegations

Three people out of six who reported injuries were taken to the hospital who were involved in a sports utility vehicle accident Tuesday night on an icy road three miles east of Chillicothe. The driver, who was not injured, was later arrested by the highway patrol.

Thirty-six-year-old Mathew Pike of Chillicothe was driving westbound with six passengers when, according to the highway patrol, he allegedly lost control on some ice and the SUV went off the north side of LIV Road 230. The vehicle struck a culvert and overturned into a creek bed, coming to rest on the driver’s side causing the SUV to receive extensive damage.

Receiving moderate injuries and transported by Livingston County EMS to Hedrick Medical Center were three female passengers, 30-year-old Leticia Citron, 19-year-old Michelle Scott, both of Chillicothe, as well as 32-year-old Scarlett Tripp of Chula. Refusing medical treatment for minor injuries were three male passengers 25-year-old Joey Cahill, 49-year-old Troy Cunningham, and 26-year-old James Gillespie, all of Chillicothe.

Only the driver, Pike, and one passenger, Gillespie, were using seat belts. The other five were not.

Two hours after the accident, the highway patrol arrested Mathew Pike on several accusations includes driving while intoxicated alleged persistent offender, driving while revoked first offense, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and operating a vehicle with no financial responsibility.

Pike was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail last night for a 24-hour hold.