Three North Central Missouri College LPN nursing programs rank top 10 in Missouri

All three North Central Missouri College LPN programs have been named on the 2020 list of Best LPN Programs in Missouri by Practicalnursing.org. North Central Missouri College’s Trenton location earned the #3 spot, Bethany location #5, and Maryville location #7. NCMC locations earned these top spots through a methodology including NCLEX-PN pass rates, admissions and requirements, tuition and costs, and how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. For more information about NCMC’s rankings visit the Practical Nursing website.

“It’s an honor for all of our Practical Nursing programs to receive recognition, said Mitchell Holder, Dean of Instruction. “Our faculty delivers a top-notch program through continuous improvement and a student-centered approach. We take great pride in our hands-on learning experiences through lab simulations and clinical rotations, which accelerates the student’s preparedness for the profession. Given the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, I couldn’t be more proud of the resiliency of our nursing faculty and students.”

Practicalnursing.org researched and analyzed 39 Missouri colleges and universities offering LPN programs and ranked all three of NCMC’s LPN programs top ten in the state. Practicalnursing.org has been publishing annual rankings since 2014. The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates an 11% increase in LPN jobs by 2028. (practicalnursing.org)

For more information about NCMC LPN programs, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact the Nursing Department at 660-359-3948 x1316.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares