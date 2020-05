Three more Adair County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Adair County year to date to 45.

A 54-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old female have joined 30 other individuals already in self-isolation.

Adair County health reported all three of the newest cases are related to area meat-processing plants.

