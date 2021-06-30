Three Missouri residents indicted for drug trafficking and illegal firearms

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three Missouri residents were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized 28 firearms from a residence during the investigation.

James Jacob Johnson, 23, Amber Marie Lawson, 36, and Eric Ryan Janes, 36, all of Sedalia, were charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Mo.

The indictment alleges that Johnson, Lawson, and Janes participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Pettis County, Mo., from April 1 to June 15, 2021.

In addition to the conspiracy, Johnson is charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Law enforcement officers seized 28 firearms from Johnson’s residence while executing a search warrant on June 15, 2021.

Johnson is also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. According to the indictment, those firearms included two AK 47s, a Glock 9mm pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, a Ruger 57, a Tauron PR 24/7 Pro, a Glock 20, a Smith & Wesson MIP 20, a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380, a Ruger EC9S, a Ruger 89, a Rossi 357, a 44 magnum Ruger, a Springfield Armory Saint .223-caliber rifle, a Chrome Palmetto AR .223, a Keltec Sun 2000 9mm, a Savage 300, a Gold 9mm AR, a Marlin 17, an MCK Roni with Glock 17, a Digmonn 200 blackout, a Smith & Wesson, a Black Dawn 300 blackout, a Typhoon F-12 Gold 12 gauge, a Zastava Arms, an M&P Bodyguard 38 special, and a Smith &Wesson M&P 9C.

Lawson and Janes also are each charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Pettis County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Sedalia, Mo., Police Department, the Morgan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the DEA’s Mid Missouri Drug Task Force.

