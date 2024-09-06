Three Mexican nationals charged with meth trafficking after I-29 stop

Share To Your Social Network

Three Mexican nationals have been charged in federal court following a traffic stop on Interstate 29 that resulted in the discovery of over 56 pounds of methamphetamine. The charges were brought against Pedro Alberto Quiroz Ayala, 20, Apolinar Gocovachi Pacheco, 24, and Pablo De Jesus Peralta Anguis, 25, all citizens of Mexico. They have been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court.

The trio is currently being held in federal custody, awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a gray 2011 Acura MDX at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, near the N.W. 112th Street exit on Interstate 29 in Kansas City, Mo. The vehicle was driven by Ayala, who lacked a valid driver’s license. A female juvenile was seated in the front passenger seat, with Pacheco and Anguis occupying the back seats.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found a large duffle bag containing about 55.6 pounds of methamphetamine in the third-row seating area. Additionally, a grocery bag with approximately one pound of methamphetamine was discovered on the floorboard near where the juvenile had been sitting. A loaded firearm was also recovered from the driver’s door pouch.

Following the discovery, Ayala and Anguis fled the scene on foot but were later apprehended. Ayala was captured approximately 30 minutes after the incident, while Anguis was taken into custody 12 minutes later.

During questioning, Ayala informed investigators that they had picked up the methamphetamine at a Walmart parking lot in Omaha, Nebraska. Ayala also stated that he was set to receive $2,000 for transporting the drugs.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad K. Kavanaugh and investigated by the FBI in collaboration with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Post Views: 199

Related