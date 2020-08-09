Three injured when car overturns west of Reger

Three area residents sustained injuries when a car overturned three miles west of Reger the night of Friday, August 7th.

The Highway Patrol reports driver 22 year old Sabrina Lee of Milan and passenger 43 year old Josette Mace of Milan received moderate injuries. Injuries were described as minor for passenger 19 year old Jessica Mace of Trenton. They were transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before it ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its top. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Jessica Mace did not wear a safety device. It is unknown if the driver and other passenger wore safety devices.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Rural Fire Department, and Sullivan County Ambulance assisted.

