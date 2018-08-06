Three injured, one child life-flighted after Saturday crash

The highway patrol reports three Maysville residents were seriously hurt Saturday night when a car traveled off Highway 33.

A passenger in the vehicle, five-year-old Brenton Jestes was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, then flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Another passenger, three-year-old Alyssandra Jestes, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 26-year old Brant Jestes, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident happened on Highway 33 at South Water Road in Maysville which is the southern city limit. The northbound car traveled off the left side of the road, traveled down an embankment, overturned several times, and came to rest on an unnamed road.

All three occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle and each was wearing safety equipment.

Brant Jestes was accused of felony driving while intoxicated with serious injury, two counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor animal abuse, misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving, and no proof of insurance.

Like this: Like Loading...