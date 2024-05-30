Three injured, one airlifted in crash south of Jamesport

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Prairie Avenue, 4.11 miles south of Jamesport, resulted in serious injuries to two individuals and moderate injuries to another. The crash occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on May 29, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jared J. Curtis, 31, of Gallatin, Missouri, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Traverse westbound on Prairie Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway, overturned, struck several trees, and came to rest on its wheels facing north. Curtis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Curtis sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight Eagle to North Kansas City Hospital.

Cheyenne M. Pettit, 25, of Chillicothe, Missouri, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained moderate injuries. Pettit was not wearing a seat belt and was transported by Daviess County EMS to Mosaic in Saint Joseph.

Sara Wilson, 26, of Gallatin, Missouri, another passenger in the vehicle, also sustained serious injuries. Life Flight Eagle transported her to North Kansas City Hospital. Wilson was not wearing a seat belt.

The Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene by Bridgemans.

Corporal J.C. Gilliland and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the crash scene.

